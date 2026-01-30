Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

EC directs completion of SIR hearings within 7 days in Bengal

The Commission also directed that, within the next two to three days, all micro observers should be withdrawn from hearing centres and deployed to assist roll observers.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us