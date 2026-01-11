Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED moves SC, seeks CBI probe against obstruction by WB govt in search operations on I-PAC; TMC govt files caveat

"I-PAC is also one of the entities linked to hawala money," the agency alleged.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us