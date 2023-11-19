JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Entire nation awaits your triumph': Mamata wishes team India for much anticipated finals against Australia

India is up against Australia in the final match that will be played in Ahmedabad.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 09:43 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Wishing good luck to the Indian cricket team for the final match of the World Cup, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the entire nation was awaiting their triumph.

India is up against Australia in the final match that will be played in Ahmedabad.

'Best wishes and good luck prayers for Team India on a great historic occasion and on the eve of a most dramatic battle of cricket in the world arena!!' she posted on X.

'The entire nation awaits your march and triumph, your command and ascent to pinnacle!! Make us proud, players, make us glorious today,' she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 November 2023, 09:43 IST)
Team IndiaCricket World CupMamata BanerjeeICC World CupAustraia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT