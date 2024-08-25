Home
Doctor rape-murder: CBI searches premises of former R G Kar principal over financial irregularities

The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 04:54 IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 in which a traffic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the directions of the Calcutta High Court the CBI has registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

