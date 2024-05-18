Home
FIR against 3 Raj Bhavan officials for 'restraining' woman who accused Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose of molestation

On May 2, the woman had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 07:19 IST
Kolkata: A case was lodged against three officials of the Raj Bhavan here for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman, who accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her, police said on Saturday.

The FIR against the three officials was lodged at the Hare Street police station after the woman, a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan, recorded her statement before a magistrate in the molestation case, a police officer said.

"The three officers have been included in the FIR for stopping the complainant woman from leaving Raj Bhawan by wrongfully restraining her on May 2. We will investigate their roles on that evening," the officer said.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

Published 18 May 2024, 07:19 IST
