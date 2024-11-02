Girl raped, murdered in Bengal; accused lynched

<p>Kolkata: A girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Falakata area on Friday afternoon.</p>.<p>The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly, a police officer said.</p>.2 TMC MLAs targeted by miscreants in Bengal's North 24-Parganas.<p>Police rescued the man, in his forties, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>Another person, suspected to be another accused in the case, surrendered himself before the local police station.</p>.<p>Angry villagers staged protests demanding justice for the victim, and death penalty for the accused who surrendered.</p>.<p>A huge police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.</p>