Governor C V Ananda Bose to discharge duties of interim V-C of state universities, draws flak from govt

“To provide them (students) relief, (the) Honourable Governor of West Bengal in his capacity as the Chancellor has decided (to) discharge the duties of the VCs in these universities till new interim V-Cs are appointed,” the note mentioned.

Further, an email id and a contact number have also been provided for the students, so that they can share their grievances with the chancellor. “They can also meet the Governor face to face in the Rajbhavan or during tour or in the circuit houses with online registration under amnesame programme while on tour. The Hon'ble Governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” the note added.

The governor’s new decision drawn the attention of the state government. State education minister Bratya Basu questioned that under which law did the governor take such a decision – of taking up V-C role, while being a Chancellor. “I don’t understand… We are thinking of taking legal steps,” he added.