Governor C V Ananda Bose to discharge duties of interim V-C of state universities, draws flak from govt

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, also the Chancellor of state’s universities, has decided to discharge duties of vice chancellors (V-C), as well, in the universities where V-C posts are lying vacant. A note shared by Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, stated that, as being observed, students are having a tough time in obtaining degree certificates, and other documents in those state universities where the posts of vice chancellors are vacant.
“To provide them (students) relief, (the) Honourable Governor of West Bengal in his capacity as the Chancellor has decided (to) discharge the duties of the VCs in these universities till new interim V-Cs are appointed,” the note mentioned.
Further, an email id and a contact number have also been provided for the students, so that they can share their grievances with the chancellor. “They can also meet the Governor face to face in the Rajbhavan or during tour or in the circuit houses with online registration under amnesame programme while on tour. The Hon'ble Governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” the note added.
The governor’s new decision drawn the attention of the state government. State education minister Bratya Basu questioned that under which law did the governor take such a decision – of taking up V-C role, while being a Chancellor. “I don’t understand… We are thinking of taking legal steps,” he added.
Governor Bose has been prompt in reacting to situations in the state, on several occasions. The current decision adds up to the governor’s proactive steps, some of which haven’t gone well with the state government. The governor, in recent times, has been touring extensively across the state, to reach out to people directly, where he feels appropriate. He has been vocal in speaking against violence and corruption, two factors that have seemingly affected the state.