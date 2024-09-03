Here's all you need to know about West Bengal's 'Aparajita' anti-rape Bill

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it.
Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.
According to Business Today, Mamata Banerjee has said the bill will include the following provisions:
Life sentence without parole for those convicted
The bill stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.
Capital punishment for those convicted if victim is left dead or in vegetative state after the crime
The Bill seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.
Tighter rules under POCSO Act
The provisions under POCSO Act will be further tightened in the state.
A task force will be formed under the provisions of the bill to punish the accused within 21 days of the preliminary report.
Routes on which doctors and nurses travel will be provided with ample security
For this, the state's government has sanctioned Rs 120 crores.
A two-day special session of the Assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.
The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published 03 September 2024, 10:53 IST