I-PAC raids | Commotion in courtroom, Calcutta HC adjourns hearing on ED's plea seeking FIR against Mamata

<p>The Calcutta High Court Friday adjourned hearing on the pleas filed by the Enforcement Directorate and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the central probe agency's raids on political consultancy firm I-PAC's offices in Kolkata. </p><p>Due to large scale commotion in the courtroom, the judge adjourned the matter for the day. The hearing is likely to come up for January 14. </p><p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others for allegedly obstructing its raids in Kolkata against political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director.</p><p>TMC, on its part alleged that the agency attempted to take sensitive election documents related to its strategy for the upcoming 2026 assembly polls.</p>