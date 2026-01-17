Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Infiltration biggest challenge for Bengal, refugees need not worry: PM Modi at Malda rally

Modi also sought to reassure refugees such as the Matuas, who had migrated to India after facing religious persecution, amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCinfiltrationMalda

Follow us on :

Follow Us