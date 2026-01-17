<p>Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made infiltration the central plank of his attack on the TMC government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a>, alleging that large-scale illegal migration altered the state's demography, triggered riots, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".</p><p>Amid the ongoing political controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Modi sought to reassure refugees such as the Matuas, who migrated to India after facing religious persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh, asserting that they had nothing to fear.</p><p>Addressing a mega rally in this Muslim-majority district, Modi said infiltration posed "a very big challenge" before Bengal and asserted that even developed and prosperous countries were taking firm action to identify and remove illegal migrants.</p>.Singur back in focus ahead of PM Modi's visit; BJP, TMC on war of words over industry scenario in Bengal.<p>He also said that the BJP, once voted to power, would take "big action" to crack down on infiltrators and stop illegal migration in Bengal.</p><p>"There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said.</p><p>Claiming that the impact of infiltration was visible on the ground, the Prime Minister said the demographic balance had changed in many parts of the state.</p><p>"People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect. Due to the increasing population of infiltrators, riots have started occurring in many areas of West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad," he said.</p><p>Modi alleged that the TMC's "syndicate" system was working to ensure infiltrators were settled in the state, and claimed there was an "alliance between infiltrators and the ruling party".</p><p>"You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said.</p><p>The Prime Minister also reassured the refugees, especially the politically significant Matua community which has been the BJP's core vote bank since 2019 riding on the promise of citizenship under the CAA.</p><p>"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.</p><p>Stepping up his attack, Modi said the "thuggery" of the TMC and its "politics of threatening and intimidating the poor" would soon come to an end. He asserted that Bengal, surrounded by BJP-ruled states, was now ready for a change.</p><p>"Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said.</p><p>Recalling the BJP's electoral victory in Bihar, Modi said he had then remarked that "it was time for Bengal", and expressed confidence that the state would give the party an overwhelming mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections, which is just three months away.</p><p>The Prime Minister also accused the TMC government of blocking welfare schemes meant for the poor and preventing the benefits of central programmes from reaching people."Should Bengal receive the benefits of schemes like free electricity or not?" he asked. "The real welfare of the people of Bengal will happen only when there is no obstructive TMC government here, but a pro-people BJP government instead." Alleging large-scale corruption, the Prime Minister said the "heartless and cruel" TMC government was looting public money and siphoning off central funds meant for the poor.</p><p>"I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the Central Government for the poor to reach you," he said. "But this is not happening because the money sent by the Centre is being looted by TMC leaders." Modi also flagged the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state. "Today, Bengal is the only state where Ayushman Bharat has not been implemented. The TMC government is preventing my brothers and sisters in Bengal from availing its benefits. It is essential to bid farewell to such a ruthless government from Bengal," he said.</p><p>Holding out a development pitch for the region, Modi said a BJP government would restore the "old pride and glory" of Malda and West Bengal, and bring new opportunities for farmers and youth.</p><p>"When the BJP comes to power, we will take Malda's mango economy to new heights," he said, referring to the district's famed Mango production every year.</p><p>Citing recent electoral successes elsewhere, Modi said the BJP was receiving unprecedented support even in areas where it was once considered weak.</p><p>Referring to recent civic poll results in Maharashtra and gains in Kerala, he asserted that the party's development model was earning the trust of voters, particularly the youth.</p><p>"Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am saying with full confidence that this time, the people of Bengal will also make the BJP victorious," he added.</p>