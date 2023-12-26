JP Nadda, Amit Shah Bengal visit to set tone for Lok Sabha polls

With the bigwigs to guide them, the state leaders are confident of a robust performance in the elections next year. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday, said PM Narendra Modi is going to return to power with a record win that will be difficult to match in the future.

Majumdar said a 'significant number of seats' will be won from the state. "The target number of seats – 35 (out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal) – has been fixed by Amit Shahji. We are moving with that target in mind, and the result will be somewhere close to that," he said.