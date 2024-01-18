Kalimpong in West Bengal to get digital FM transmitter

Kalimpong, in West Bengal, is going to get a digital FM transmitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone, remotely. The stone-laying, as of now, has been planned for January 19, Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling said.

Bista, in a note, said that he has been working diligently for upgradation of the All India Radio (AIR) infrastructure in the region for the past many years, and had requested Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to “make use of the Prasar Bharati assets in Kalimpong and upgrade it to FM Broadcasting station”.

The digital FM transmitter, in Kalimpong, will incur a cost of Rs 3.36 crore, and comes under Centre’s Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme. “With its establishment, the citizens of Kalimpong town and its adjoining areas will be able to enjoy crystal clear sound of FM programmes,” Bista’s press note mentioned, adding that the station will play an important role in nurturing and promoting local talent, folk artists, and will generate employment opportunities in the region.