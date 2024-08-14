Doctor rape-murder case updates: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar says 'WB govt tried to show the crime as suicide'
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the union health minister accepted their demands. But medics at AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital, and other resident doctors' associations will continue their stir until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found, they said.
CBI team from Delhi reaches Officers' Institute for BSF-South Bengal Frontier at New Town Rajarhat in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Dont ever forget that WB govt and police tried to sweep this brutal crime under the carpet as a "suicide": BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar
AIIMS, some other medical bodies to continue stir even as FORDA takes back protest
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI take documents from police following High Court order
Mamata govt wants to divert attention from the issue: Nityanand Rai
Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "It's a very sad incident... The way she was killed after being raped. Mamta Banerjee's govt wanted to divert from that and the court has taken the cognisance and ordered a CBI inquiry into it."
Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station in Kolkata and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a hospital here, an officer said.
