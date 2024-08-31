Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: Request you to ensure due sensitisation for proper handling of cases, Centre tells Mamata

The Trinamool Congress students wing on Friday staged demonstrations before several colleges in Kolkata demanding amendment of the prevailing law against rape to ensure capital punishment for the offender after conviction in a fast track court.
The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members also called for a faster CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder case in the RG Kar Hospital.
Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Friday asserted that existing laws were stringent enough to tackle violence and crimes against women and urged the West Bengal government to implement the same in "letter and spirit".
In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the second in a week, Devi, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, said the state government has not operationalised additional 11 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) to specifically deal with cases of rape and POCSO cases.
The National Human Rights commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata Police commissioner over the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on August 27 on protesters, who were demonstrating to demand justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case.
The NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the police commissioner in two weeks.
The notice was issued on Thursday following a complaint from one O P Vyas from the Bharatiya Human Rights Initiative (BHIM).