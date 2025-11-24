<p>Kolkata: The police arrested a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> man accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman colleague after allegedly promising marriage, before fleeing the city to avoid tying the knot, an officer said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused was found and detained in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> by officers of the Kasba police station in Kolkata, he said.</p>.<p>"The complainant and the accused worked in the same office and met daily, eventually developing a close relationship. They travelled together to several places, and the man allegedly developed a physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marriage," the officer said.</p>.<p>When the woman pressed him to marry her, he allegedly tried to distance himself.</p>.Maharashtra crime: Woman's body found in suitcase in Thane; murder case registered.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused quit his job in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai, securing employment there and changing his phone number.</p>.<p>"He was also preparing to leave the country, with his visa already processed," the officer said.</p>.<p>Unable to contact him after he disappeared, the woman lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station, he said, adding that Kolkata Police sleuths faced difficulties tracing the accused, who had cut off all communication.</p>.3 killed in head-on bike collision in Karnataka's Bidar.<p>"Our officers found his social media profiles and tried to get in touch with him under a pseudonym. Believing the profile to be a new acquaintance, he responded, leading to a chat that helped them identify his workplace in Mumbai," he said.</p>.<p>After confirming his employment with the Mumbai-based company, a Kasba police team travelled to the city and arrested the accused on Sunday. </p>