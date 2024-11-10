Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata: Metro Railway to reschedule services in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch from November 11

"From that day the rake in the West-bound tunnel will be plying between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations instead of Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations during working hours."
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 15:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 15:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalHowrahKolkata Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us