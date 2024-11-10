Kolkata: Metro Railway to reschedule services in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch from November 11

<p>Kolkata: Metro Railways Kolkata on Sunday said services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will be "rescheduled and revised" from November 11 to facilitate ongoing construction work in the tunnel between Esplanade and Sealdah.</p>.<p>Metro Railways in a statement said services between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade will be revised from November 11 (Monday) till further notice.</p>.<p>"From that day the rake in the West-bound tunnel will be plying between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations instead of Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations during working hours.</p>.<p>"In East-bound tunnel the rake will be plying as usual from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations during weekdays from 6:55 am to 10 pm. On Sundays, services will be available in the East-bound tunnel from 2:15 pm to 9:50 pm," the statement said.</p>.<p>From November 11, 150 services will be available on weekdays in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch (green line-2) instead of 118 services till further notice, the statement said.</p>.<p>On Sundays 46 services will be available as usual.</p>.<p>Leakage occurred inside E W Metro's under-construction tunnel in Bowbazar on September 5, which is the fourth such incident at the Bowbazar construction site since August 2019.</p>.<p>Strengthening work of the tunnel from Bowbazar to Esplanade is going on with all precautions.</p>.<p>Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the work on Saturday and instructed all concerned to take every possible step to make the tunnel between Sealdah and Esplanade ready so that services on the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V stretch can be started. </p>