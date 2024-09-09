Kolkata rape-murder case: 23 have died due to doctors' strike, West Bengal Health Department tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The West Bengal government told the Supreme Court on Monday that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

"A status report has been filed.The state health department has filed a report. Tweny-three people have died as doctors are on strike," Sibal told the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The apex court is currently perusing the status report filed by the state and the CBI.

The hearing is underway.