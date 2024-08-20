Kolkata rape-murder case: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan deplores 'insensitive' attitude of Bengal govt

Referring to the arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, Pradhan said "he was recruited as a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police and continued in his service despite reports about his past misdeeds." Deploring the brutal incident, he said "I condemn such incident in Bengal. I offer my condolences to the family." The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.