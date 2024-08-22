Kolkata rape-murder: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other doctors

Kolkata: A special court in Kolkata on Thursday allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, officials said.

The CBI took Ghosh and four other doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident on August 9, to a special court for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them, they said.

The lie detection test can only be conducted after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect, they said.