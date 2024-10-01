Kolkata rape-murder: Day after Supreme Court hearing, Bengal doctors resume 'cease work'

<p>A day after the Supreme Court again heard the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-case-all-you-need-to-know-3148176">R G Kar matter</a>, where a doctor was raped and murdered on the government institute premises, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their 'cease work' protest demanding safety and security, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said very substantial leads have come up in the CBI investigation, showing the involvement of more people, into the rape and murder of a postgraduate medico at the Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and the financial irregularities in said institution. </p><p><br><em>(More to follow...)</em></p>