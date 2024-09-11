Home
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors demand 30-member team be allowed to meet Mamata, want live-telecast of talks

The junior doctors, however, did not clarify whether they would be present at the meeting to be held at the state secretariat.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 12:47 IST

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the R G Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Follow live updates of Kolkata doctors' protests here

In an email reply sent at 5.23 pm to the chief secretary who had invited them to the meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, the medics also mentioned two other demands that the meeting should be live telecast to keep it transparent.

The junior doctors, however, did not clarify whether they would be present at the meeting to be held at the state secretariat.

Published 11 September 2024, 12:47 IST
