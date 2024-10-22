Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata rape-murder: Father of RG Kar victim writes to Amit Shah, seeks appointment for guidance and help

The mother of the victim said that she was quite hopeful of getting an appointment from the Union Home Minister when she would personally request him to guide them to get justice.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 12:02 IST
India NewsAmit ShahKolkataDoctors' protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us