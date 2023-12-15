Kolkata's Bhagvad Gita mass reading with PM Modi aims to create world records

Dismissing any political intent, organisers of “Ek Saath – Ek Lakh – Gita Path”, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in all probability, is expected to attend the much-talked-about Bhagavad Gita recitation programme in Kolkata on December 24.

The programme has been in the making for quite some time, with an attempt to have one lakh simultaneous Gita recitations. The Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Porisad, the three organisers, in a joint press conference, said that this is the second edition of such an initiative.

To take place at Brigade Parade Ground, in the heart of the city, the programme will have Shankaracharya Sadananda Saraswati of Dwarka, who is expected to reach the city a few days in advance. Invitation has also been extended to the President. The organisers have written to the Bengal chief minister, requesting her participation.