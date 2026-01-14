<p>Sagar Island (WB): Lakhs of pilgrims took a holy dip on Wednesday morning at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.</p>.<p>The pilgrims braved the winter chill to take a dip at sunrise and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram on the island in the South 24 Parganas district, where the revered Gangasagar Mela is underway.</p>.PM Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan.<p>The auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is scheduled to begin at 1.19 pm and will continue for 24 hours.</p>.<p>In view of the huge gathering from different corners of the country, the state government has made elaborate arrangements at Sagar Island, located around 100 km from Kolkata.</p>.<p>A senior official said that more people are expected to take a dip at the confluence of the sea and the Hooghly river, a distributary of the Ganga, as the auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is yet to begin.</p>.<p>Besides, security has also been beefed up across the districts, and at the railway stations and bus stands in Kolkata in view of the annual fair, he said.</p>.<p>For the first time, advanced water drones, also known as 'rescue drones', have been deployed for continuous surveillance along the shore, he said.</p>.<p>"These drones have been stationed specifically to enhance monitoring around Kapil Muni's Ashram and the main bathing ghats. These rescue drones are capable of carrying a load of up to 100 kg and quickly evacuating pilgrims in distress," he added. </p>