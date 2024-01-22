Left trying to control I.N.D.I.A bloc's agenda, will not accept it: Mamata

Banerjee remarked, "Despite such insults, I have adjusted and attended the I.N.D.I.A bloc meetings."

In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped in Assam from visiting the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimant Sankardeva, Banerjee remarked, "Just going to the temple isn't enough."

She highlighted her proactive stance against the BJP, stating, "How many politicians today took on the BJP head-on? Somebody went to one temple and thought it was sufficient, but it was not. I am the only one who visited the temple, gurudwara, church, and mosque. I have been fighting for a long time. When the Babri Masjid issue (demolition) happened, and violence was taking place, I was on the streets."

Banerjee's remarks came as she embarked on a symbolic journey of religious harmony, leading an all-faith rally that included visits to diverse places of worship, such as a temple, mosque, church, and gurdwara, aligning with the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier in the day.

The CPI (M)-led Left Front, Congress, and TMC collectively constitute the 28-party strong INDIA opposition bloc. However, in West Bengal, the CPI(M) and Congress have aligned against the TMC and BJP.

Without explicitly mentioning the Congress, Banerjee criticised them for delaying seat-sharing discussions in the state.

"I have the power and mass base to take on the BJP and fight against them. But some people don't want to listen to us about seat sharing. If you don't want to fight the BJP, then at least don't give away seats to them," she remarked.

Her comments followed her assertion during an internal party meeting three days ago that the TMC is prepared to independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal if not given due importance.