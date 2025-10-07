Menu
Lok Sabha seeks report from Home Ministry on attack on BJP MP in West Bengal

Parliament officials said the Lok Sabha secretariat has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to forward a 'Factual Note' in the matter from the state government of West Bengal within three days.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:12 IST
India News BJP West Bengal Lok Sabha

