<p>New Delhi: The Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday sought a factual note within three days from the Union Home Ministry on the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu in West Bengal.</p><p>Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of West Bengal on Monday.</p><p>Parliament officials said the Lok Sabha secretariat has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to forward a 'Factual Note' in the matter from the state government of West Bengal within three days.</p><p>The attack on Murmu, the Lok Sabha member from Maldaha, took place during his visit to the flood-hit areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to oversee relief and rescue operations.</p>