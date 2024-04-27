JOIN US
india west bengal

Mamata Banerjee loses balance while boarding helicopter

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 08:56 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday afternoon.

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.

"The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while she was trying to sit. She is fine," a senior officer, who was accompanying Banerjee, told PTI.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

(Published 27 April 2024, 08:56 IST)
India News West Bengal Mamata Banerjee

