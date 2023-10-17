Mamata launches 'Yatri Sathi' app to enable commuters to get taxi service in city

State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, who was at Howrah railway station during the launch of the app, said, 'This app-based taxi service is launched today in a full-fledged way before the Durga Puja and it is the first government-run app cab service in the country.' The 'Yatri Sathi' app was officially unveiled after a trial for three months with 21,000 listed vehicles, he said.