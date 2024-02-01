JOIN US
india west bengal

Mamata may visit New Delhi next week for 'important political meeting'

Banerjee's visit to New Delhi will be after her 48-hour dharna in the city from Friday to press upon the Centre to clear the state's dues
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 15:18 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit New Delhi next week to participate in a 'very important political meeting', a top source said on Thursday.

Banerjee's visit to New Delhi will be after her 48-hour dharna in the city from Friday to press upon the Centre to clear the state's dues, he added.

The 'important political meeting' in New Delhi is scheduled on Wednesday, he said.

'The CM is likely to go to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after attending the state budget session. She is likely to take part in a very important political meeting there the next day,' the source said.

(Published 01 February 2024, 15:18 IST)
India News Indian Politics Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress

