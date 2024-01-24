Mamata unlikely to join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal

The Yatra, currently in Assam, is scheduled to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district on January 25. After a recess of two days –January 26-27, it will be traversing Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling before reaching Bihar on January 29.