Members of fact-finding panel arrested on their way to Sandeshkhali

Members of an independent fact-finding committee on their way to Sandeshkhali were arrested at Bhojerhat, South 24 Parganas on Sunday after being stopped by the police while they were proceeding to the trouble-torn area to probe alleged incidents of atrocities against women.
This comes after the police stopped them from entering Sandeshkhali, citing Section 144 in force in parts of the area.
Their convoy was stopped at the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area.
A few days ago, a fact-finding team of BJP – consisting of Union minister Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, MP Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Rajya Sabha member and former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Brij Lal - was stopped by police from entering Sandeshkhali.
On Saturday, a TMC delegation consisting of two Bengal ministers Partha Bhowmik and Sujit Basu visited different parts of the riverine area, and interacted with locals and promised their grievances will be addressed expeditiously.
(Published 25 February 2024, 07:32 IST)