Members of fact-finding panel arrested on their way to Sandeshkhali

This comes after the police stopped them from entering Sandeshkhali, citing Section 144 in force in parts of the area.

Their convoy was stopped at the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area.

A few days ago, a fact-finding team of BJP – consisting of Union minister Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, MP Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Rajya Sabha member and former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Brij Lal - was stopped by police from entering Sandeshkhali.

On Saturday, a TMC delegation consisting of two Bengal ministers Partha Bhowmik and Sujit Basu visited different parts of the riverine area, and interacted with locals and promised their grievances will be addressed expeditiously.

More to follow...