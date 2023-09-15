Home
Metro services disrupted between Park Street-Esplanade stations in Kolkata

Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced due to the disruption in the metro services.
Metro services were disrupted on Friday following a technical glitch in the signalling system between Park Street and Esplanade stations, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Trains were plying between Maidan-Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar-Girish Park stations, in southern and northern parts respectively after the glitch was detected by a motorman at 11:30 am, the spokesperson said.

Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced due to the disruption in the metro services.

Our engineers are at the spot to rectify the glitches and the services will be restored soon, he said.

(Published 15 September 2023, 07:46 IST)
