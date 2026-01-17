Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Murshidabad violence leads to political slugfest

The protesters alleged that Sheikh was killed in Jharkhand and staged a road blockade demanding intervention by the government of West Bengal.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCAbhishek BanerjeeMurshidabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us