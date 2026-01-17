<p>Kolkata: The violent protests in Murshidabad in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a> over the death of a migrant worker from the state in neighbouring Jharkhand sparked off a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">Bharatiya Janata Party</a>, on Saturday, even as police baton-charged the agitators and arrested nearly 30 people for fomenting unrest.</p><p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Mod</a>i referred to the unrest at Beldanga in Murshidabad while addressing a BJP rally in neighbouring Malda, particularly the assault on journalists, including a woman, on Friday. </p>.BJP, suspended TMC leader may be behind Beldanga violence in Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee.<p>He accused the TMC goons of resorting to violence. “We saw how the TMC goons harassed a female journalist yesterday. As the TMC’s misrule over West Bengal continues, girls remain unsafe, even in schools, colleges, and universities,” Modi said, hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government and the party.</p><p>TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, however, alleged that it was the BJP which had orchestrated the unrest in Beldanga. </p><p>He also accused a ‘<em>gaddar</em>’ (traitor) of playing a role in inciting violence, tacitly hitting out at Humayun Kabir, a legislator, whom the TMC had suspended a few weeks ago.</p><p>After the body of a 36-year-old scrap dealer, Alauddin Sheikh, who hailed from Sujapur Kumarpur in Beldanga, was recovered from his rented accommodation in Jharkhand on Friday, the news reached his village in West Bengal and sparked off a violent protest in the town in Murshidabad.</p>.Fresh unrest in Murshidabad as highway, rail tracks blocked again over migrant worker assault.<p>The protesters alleged that Sheikh was killed in Jharkhand and staged a road blockade demanding intervention by the government of West Bengal.</p><p>They also resorted to arson and vandalised government properties, pelted stones, hurting police and media persons, including a woman.</p><p>Violent protests erupted again on Saturday, after reports about an attack on another migrant worker from the locality in neighbouring Bihar reached Beldanga in West Bengal.</p><p>The protesters sought to block the movement of the train and vandalised a railway gate near the station.</p><p>The police, however, resorted to baton-charging the violent protesters and arrested 30 people, including a man who was accused of fomenting the unrest.</p><p>A senior police official said that efforts were on to bring the situation under control. </p>