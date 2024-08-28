Nadda slams Mamata over police's 'highhandedness' in Kolkata

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday slammed the police's alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protesters who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, saying "in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued".
Nadda's swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.
"The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," Nadda said on X.
Accusing the Kolkata police of repressing people's voice for justice, Nadda said Banerjee has chosen to maintain silence in the face of the ghastly crime against a woman and the way her parents were misled.
Banerjee crossed all limits of ruthlessness and dictatorship to save the accused, he alleged in a statement, noting that the Howrah Bridge was sealed and over 6,000 cops were deployed to deal with young protestors.
Nadda also cited the Sandeshkhali incident to assert that the chief minister has failed to ensure justice to women of the state. He asked Banerjee's compulsion to save the accused.
He expressed confidence that people will support the BJP's call for bandh in the state and destroy her arrogance.
Published 27 August 2024, 23:32 IST