One killed as portion of building collapses in north Kolkata

PTI
02 August 2024, 11:38 IST

Kolkata: A 24-year-old man was killed on Friday after a portion of the roof of a building in Baguihati area in north Kolkata fell on him, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dhrubajyoti Mandal, a resident of Ashwininagar, a senior officer said.

The body was recovered from the debris after around seven hours of operations conducted by a disaster management team and police personnel, he said.

"This was not due to the bad weather conditions. The building was constructed with poor-quality materials. We are probing the matter," the police officer said.

Heavy downpours lashed parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, as an active monsoon is likely to bring more rain in some districts of the region till Saturday, the meteorological department said.

Published 02 August 2024, 11:38 IST
