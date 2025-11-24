<p>Kolkata: Over 10 lakh SIR enumeration forms have so far been identified as "uncollectable" in West Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Monday.</p>.<p>These forms are "uncollectable" since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, he said.</p>.<p>"Collection and digitisation of 4.55 crore forms have been completed till 4 pm today. Out of this, 10.33 lakh forms are uncollectable. This is real-time data," Agarwal said, noting that 7.64 crore forms have been distributed in the state.</p>.<p>For now, the "uncollectable" forms represent 1.35 per cent of the total forms distributed, he said.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, alleges SIR 'unplanned', 'coercive'.<p>Agarwal hailed the role of the booth-level officers (BLOs) in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that they were the real heroes of the exercise.</p>.<p>He said many BLOs were working beyond office hours to reach voters and complete the formalities.</p>.<p>"BLOs are doing a commendable job. They are the real heroes of the SIR process. The process started on November 4, and within 20 days, they reached over 7 crore voters, which is not an easy task," he said.</p>.<p>More than 80,600 BLOs, along with around 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers, have been engaged for the SIR in the state.</p>.<p>Asked about internet issues being faced by BLOs, another election official said Wifi hubs have been set up for seamless connectivity.</p>.<p>"There are help desks in DM, ERO and BDO offices to help BLOs with data entry. Separate Wifi hubs have been set up wherever there are internet issues," he said.</p>