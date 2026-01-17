Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

PM Modi launches rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore in West Bengal

Earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off the country’s most advanced and the first set of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town Railway Station.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us