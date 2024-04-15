PMLA court sends Shajahan Sheikh to 14 days' judicial remand in ED case

Kolkata: A special PMLA court here on Monday remanded suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to 14 days' judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case for alleged money laundering in the garb of pisciculture business.

Sheikh was arrested by the ED on March 30 in connection with a case of mob assault on the agency's officials when they went to search his premises in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on January 5 in relation to another money laundering case.

Sheikh, who spent the last couple of weeks in ED custody on a court order, was sent to judicial remand for 14 days by special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay, PMLA court, at Bichar Bhavan here.