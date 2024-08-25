Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till August 31

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31.

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday issued a statement confirming the extension of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the hospital. The prohibitory orders cover the area from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five point crossing belt in North Kolkata.