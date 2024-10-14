R G Kar impasse: Another junior doctor hospitalised, rest continue 'fast-unto-death'

<p>Kolkata: Another agitating junior doctor, who has been on fast-unto-death since October 5, was on Sunday night rushed to a hospital after his health deteriorated, an official at the medical establishment said.</p>.<p>Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain, he said.</p>.<p>With Acharya, the total number of junior doctors who have been hospitalised in the course of their fasting protest reached four.</p>.<p>Aniket Mahato of R G Kar Medical and Hospital, Anustup Majumdar of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, and Alok Verma of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital were needed medical care earlier after a deterioration in their health.</p>.<p>"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Doctors protest: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday.<p>At the beginning, 11 junior doctors were on a fast-unto-death demanding justice for the a woman medic of the R G Kar Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August.</p>.<p>The doctors are also demanding an improvement in their security at the hospitals and immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam.</p>.<p>Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals and medical colleges, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at workplace.</p>.<p>They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.</p>.<p>The doctors went on strike following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at R G Kar on August 9.</p>.<p>They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.</p>