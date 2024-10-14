Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

R G Kar impasse: Another junior doctor hospitalised, rest continue 'fast-unto-death'

Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 20:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 20:21 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us