JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver resounding response: Mamata on Hemant Soren's arrest

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case after he resigned as the Jharkhand Chief Minister.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 09:47 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Condemning the arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the people of Jharkhand will deliver a 'resounding response' to it.

Stating that Soren was a close friend, Banerjee 'vowed' to stand 'unwaveringly' by his side.

"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," she posted on X.

"He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!" she added.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 February 2024, 09:47 IST)
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeJMMJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT