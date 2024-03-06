Sandeshkhali: West Bengal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court against transfer of probe to CBI

The senior lawyer said the central probe agency wanted immediate compliance of the high court order of transferring the probe to it.

The counsel for West Bengal had attempted to convince the court about listing the matter urgently on Tuesday as well but to no avail.

The bench had then asked the state government counsel to mention the matter before the registrar general of the top court.

The state government has, in its plea before the apex court, dubbed the high court order as perverse, illegal, and arbitrary which deserves to be set aside.

'It is most respectfully submitted that the Impugned Order was pronounced by the Division Bench at 3 pm and uploaded on the High Court website by 3.30 pm (approx.), but the directions contained therein required the Petitioner/State Govt. to comply with such directions by 4.30 pm on the self same day i.e. March 5, 2024 which effectively frustrated the Petitioner's right to avail its remedy under Article 136 of the Constitution.

'In fact, the Advocate General appearing for the Petitioner State orally prayed seeking stay on the operation of the Impugned Order for three days to avail such legal remedy but the Division Bench not only rejected such prayer but refused to record the same in the Impugned Order,' the state government said.

Referring to apex court judgements, the state government said the power to transfer an investigation must be used 'sparingly' and only 'in exceptional circumstances.'