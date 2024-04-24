SC adjourns to May 1 hearing on Bengal government's suit against CBI probe in post-poll violence cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till May 1 the hearing on a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases without securing the prerequisite nod from the state.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment, saying he has to appear before a nine-judge Constitution bench.

"I know I have sought adjournments on quite a few occasions, but today my turn is coming before Constitution bench. It is not within my control," Mehta told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the West Bengal government.