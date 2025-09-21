<p>Kolkata: Armed men opened fire at a gym in the busy Charu Market area in south Kolkata on Sunday, triggering a panic, police said.</p>.<p>The gunmen, wearing raincoats and helmets, arrived on a two-wheeler and barged into the gym on the arterial Deshapran Sashmal Road, looking for its owner Joy Kamdar, they said.</p>.<p>Unable to find the gym owner, they fired two rounds in the air and left, they added.</p>.<p>Police said they were investigating the incident from all angles and trying to ascertain if a business rivalry or an extortion bid was the cause of it.</p>.<p>No one was injured in the firing, they said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the armed men who are yet to be identified.</p>.<p>Police said they have recorded the statements of the gym owner and some eyewitnesses.</p>.<p>The gym was teeming with people when the incident happened, police said.</p>.<p>"We have been here for about a year, and such an incident did not happen in the past," a gym employee said</p>