SIR 2.0 | 'Poll body has blood on their hands': TMC on death of BLOs, EC tells party not to 'interfere'

The 10-member delegation, led by TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, met the EC officials amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 11:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

