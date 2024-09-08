South's #MeToo movement reaches Bengal; filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended over sexual harassment allegations: Report

Arindam Sil, a Bengali filmmaker has been suspended by the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) after a female actor accused him of sexually harassing her during one of the film shootings.

The DAEI statement said that based on "certain allegations" and "prima facie evidence", action was taken against Sil and he will be suspended till the investigation is thoroughly carried, as reported by India Today.

The actor who raised the matter said that Sil on the film set allegedly tried to kiss her on the cheek while explaining a shot.