Viswasa Sangamam in Kerala today to counter Global Ayyappa Conclave

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Various Hindu outfits are organising a "Viswasa Sangamam" (believers' gathering) at Pandalam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Monday.</p>.<p>The Sabarimala Karma Samathi and Hindu Aikya Vedi are the key organisers of the event, which is being held to apparently counter the Global Ayyappa Conclave organised by Kerala's CPM-led LDF government at Pamba on Saturday.</p>.<p>Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai is scheduled to inaugurate Monday's event, which is expected to witness the participation of senior party leaders. </p>.Ayyappa Sangamam brings Kerala CPM closer to Hindu outfits.<p>The organisers were learnt to be trying to ensure maximum participation at the event, especially since the participation of devotees at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was lower than the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board's expectations.</p>.<p>Even as the organisers claimed that 4,126 delegates participated in the Ayyappa conclave, the low participation at the discussions and the conclusion was very evident from the empty chairs.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, even as the BJP opposed the CPM organising Ayyappa Sangamam, UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Adityanath extended his wishes to the event through a letter.</p>