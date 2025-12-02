Stray dogs stand guard through night as abandoned newborn survives West Bengal's Nabadwip chill

<p>Nabadwip (WB): In the hours before dawn, when most of this river town in West Bengal's Nadia district lies silent under a winter sky, a newborn baby was left alone on the cold ground outside a bathroom in a railway workers' colony.</p>.<p>The infant was only a few hours old, still marked with blood from birth, with no blanket, no note, and no one nearby. But the baby was not entirely alone.</p>.<p>What followed is now whispered with the disbelief reserved for miracles-a pack of strays, the very dogs people chase away daily, had formed a perfect ring around the newborn, not barking or moving, simply standing guard through the night.</p>.<p>Residents say the dogs did not allow anyone or anything to come near through the night, except the morning light itself.</p>.Karnataka's stray dog bite compensation triggers concerns of misuse.<p>"Waking up, we saw something that still gives us goosebumps," said Sukla Mondal, a resident who was among the first to spot the baby. "The dogs were not aggressive. They looked… alert. As if they understood the child was fighting to live," she said.</p>.<p>Another resident, Subhash Pal, recalled hearing the short, sharp cry around dawn.</p>.<p>"I thought some family had a sick baby. Never imagined a newborn was lying outside, with dogs watching over. They behaved like sentries," he said.</p>.<p>It was only when Sukla finally approached, whispering softly, that the dogs eased open their circle.</p>.<p>She wrapped the baby in her dupatta and called neighbours for help.</p>.<p>The infant was rushed first to Maheshganj Hospital and then referred to Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital.</p>.Woman techie molested while feeding stray dogs near her apartment in Bengaluru.<p>Doctors later said there were no injuries, and the blood on the head was likely from birth sign that the abandonment happened minutes, not hours, after delivery.</p>.<p>Police suspect someone from the locality may have left the child there under the cover of night.</p>.<p>Nabadwip police and Child Help authorities have begun inquiries and initiated procedures for the baby’s long-term care.</p>.<p>Yet, even as officials get to work, the town cannot shake off the image of the dogs-silent, untrained, and yet uncannily protective.</p>.<p>"These are the same dogs we complain about," said a railway worker. "But they showed more humanity than whoever abandoned that child," he said.</p>.Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them: BMC officials.<p>Old-timers in Nabadwip say the place has always been touched by an inexplicable compassion, tracing it back to the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a 15th-century saint, who was born in this river town and whose message of empathy still echoes through its ghats and temples.</p>.<p>"Maybe that spirit worked through those animals," an elder remarked.</p>.<p>As evening fell, children in the Rail Colony were seen offering biscuits to the very dogs that held vigil the night before.</p>.<p>One teenager, stroking a brown stray, said, "They saved the baby."</p>.<p>In a community used to daily struggles, residents say this night will stay with them - a reminder that sometimes protection comes from the most unexpected places, and that humanity, too often missing, can arrive on four legs.</p>