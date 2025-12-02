Menu
Stray dogs stand guard through night as abandoned newborn survives West Bengal's Nabadwip chill

The infant was only a few hours old, still marked with blood from birth, with no blanket, no note, and no one nearby. But the baby was not entirely alone.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 16:33 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 16:33 IST
India NewsWest Bengalstray dogsInfant

