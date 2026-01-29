Menu
India submits nomination of Meghalaya's living root bridges for UNESCO World Heritage site

The dossier was handed over by India's Ambassador Vishal V Sharma to UNESCO's World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Assomo Eloundou, a statement said.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 05:55 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 05:55 IST
