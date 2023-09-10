TMC accuses Bengal Guv of working on behalf of BJP after Bose sends missives to State, Centre

Responding to the TMC's allegations, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "The Governor is trying to clean up the mess created by TMC in the higher education sector in the last one decade. He is working overtime to end the era of politicisation, intimidation and threat on campuses of state universities."

"The ruling party is humiliating the Governor in most unsavoury manner as it does not like his initiative for improving the education sector, it is not concerned about the fate of students who suffer due to the chaotic situation in several state universities which remain headless owing to the TMC's blatant partisan policy to put its own candidates in the VC's post," Majumdar told reporters.